US President Trump proposes tighter gun control tied to immigration reform

US legislators should pass tougher gun control laws and possibly “marry” them to immigration reform, President Donald Trump tweeted. It comes ahead of an announcement on gun violence which he promised to deliver later on Monday.

“Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” Trump said.

He added in his own particular style, which some may find inappropriate in this case: “We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!”

The two shootings happened in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. In both cases the perpetrators used a military-style rifle to kill and injure dozens of people. The shooting in El Paso is being investigated as a case of domestic terrorism, apparently fueled by hatred of Hispanic people.

The motives behind the gun rampage in Dayton remain somewhat murkier. The gunman’s sister and her partner were among the victims of the shooter who was killed by patrol officers shortly after opening fire.

On Monday, federal buildings throughout the US were flying flags at half-mast in honor of the victims of both shootings.