Trump says he’s done ‘a lot’ on gun violence, teases big announcement Monday

US President Donald Trump has said that he had “done much more” than most of his predecessors to combat gun violence, adding, however, than even more needs to be done and promising to make an official statement Monday.

With the Democrat-driven push for stricter gun laws reinforced by the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, which claimed a total of 29 lives in less than a day, Trump defended his administration’s record on gun policy and complained that he’s not given the credit he believes he is due. At the same time, he hinted that new measures may be coming on Monday.

“We have done much more than most administrations and that’s just not really talked about very much but we’ve done actually a lot but perhaps more has to be done,” Trump told reporters before boarding the Air Force One on Sunday.

Standing alongside his wife Melania, Trump said he had spoken to Attorney General William Barr, FBI Director Christopher Wray, congressmen and the governors of both Texas and Ohio in the aftermath of the massacres that reignited the gun control debate, a highly partisan issue in the US politics, where Republicans and Democrats have found little to no common ground in the recent years.

“We’ve been talking to a lot of people. And a lot of things are in the works. A lot of good things are in the works,” Trump said, adding that he would make a statement at 10 o’clock Monday.

The president has given little indication as to what “good things” he was referring to, speaking in vague terms about the pressing need to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

This has been going on for years and years in our country. We have to get it stop

At least one of the shootings - the Saturday morning rampage in a Walmart in El Paso – is alleged to have been a hate crime. Police are now trying to ascertain if the four-page manifesto attributed to the 21-year-old gunman and accusing Hispanics of “invading” Texas, was actually penned by the attacker, who is now in custody.

“Hate has no place in our country. And we’re going to take care of this,” Trump said, apparently addressing the speculations surrounding the shooter’s motive. At the same time he appeared to blame mental illness for both incidents, the argument routinely invoked by conservatives in the wake of mass shootings.

“But that’s also a mental illness problem. If you look at both of these cases, this is mental illness… these are people that are very seriously mentally ill.”

Trump’s remark echoed Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, (R-South Carolina), who earlier blamed mental illness for the El Paso rampage, while calling on every state to enact the Extreme Risk Protection Orders, commonly known as “Red Flag” laws, aimed at detecting individuals showing signs of mental distress and preventing them from obtaining weapons.

