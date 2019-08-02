Now urine for it: Hunt is on for ANOTHER Walmart peeing bandit

A 15-year-old who urinated on a wine shelf at a Texas Walmart may face felony charges after video of the teen and his friends chortling over the pee puddle was posted to social media, according to local authorities.

The perpetrator – whose attempt at achieving viral stardom by bringing new meaning to the word “livestream” was also caught on the Porter Walmart’s security camera on Saturday – faces charges of tampering with a consumer product, a second-degree felony, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, which denounced the “vulgar act.”

After watering the wine shelf, the three teens attempted to steal a case of beer from the store, but were apprehended by Walmart security and relieved of the stolen goods before being let go. Because of their ages, the suspects’ names have not been released, and police do not plan to charge the two who kept their pants on.

Walmart, fresh off another bizarre urination incident earlier this week, was not happy.

“This obscene conduct is outrageous and disappointing,” a company spokesman said, adding that the store “sanitized the area to ensure its cleanliness and safety for our customers” as soon as they learned of the stunt.

A Pennsylvania woman turned herself in to authorities earlier this week after she was caught on security camera urinating on a basket of potatoes in the West Mifflin Walmart. Grace Brown has been charged with open lewdness, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief, but her lawyer insists she wasn’t trying to become an internet sensation.

Other young miscreants have used the ubiquitous retail chain as their springboard to viral fame, however, posting videos to social media of themselves licking and spitting in food items they then return to the shelves.

