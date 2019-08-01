Racist or visionary? Democrats purge white staffers in quest for more equitable party

Top staffers for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have resigned to make room for more “diverse” replacements amid complaints that the group’s leadership is too white. Analysts said that the DCCC has gone too far.

The organization, which heads the campaign arm for House Democrats, was accused by Democratic Party lawmakers of lacking racial diversity. As a result, the DCCC’s executive director, as well as five other senior staffers, stepped down on Monday.

The shakeup has been criticized as a transparent pandering.

“They’re promoting people who check a box – who have a different skin color or a different sexual orientation. It’s simply diversity for the sake of diversity, and I don’t think that’s palatable to most Americans,” Julio Rivera, editorial director for Reactionary Times, told RT.

Journalist Chadwick Moore was similarly unimpressed, describing the skin color-motivated roster change as racist.

