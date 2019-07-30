 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Armed, dangerous and unhinged’: John McAfee tweets ‘warning’ about lookalike imposter

Published time: 30 Jul, 2019 12:19 Edited time: 30 Jul, 2019 12:27
FILE PHOTO: John McAfee in Havana, Cuba, July 4, 2019. © Reuters / Alexandre Meneghini
John McAfee made fun of his renegade reputation with a tongue-in-cheek tweet warning people to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man – one who looks suspiciously exactly like him, but with a blonde wig.

McAfee, who is running for president of the US in 2020, shared a photograph of the supposed mystery doppelganger on Twitter. The tweet also warned that the imposter was usually in the company of “an even more dangerous black woman,” a likely reference to his wife Janice McAfee. 

The software engineer and bitcoin advocate was recently detained in the Dominican Republic after his yacht was seized, along with weapons and ammo found on board. He also recently tweeted about allegedly having a run-in with the CIA earlier in July, and is wanted in the US for tax evasion. 

Although currently still on the move to, as he says, avoid the US Department of Justice, McAfee took the time recently to shoot down one particular conspiracy theory about him which claimed he was behind a YouTube channel that has been posting drone footage apparently shot on Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

