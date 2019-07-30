‘Armed, dangerous and unhinged’: John McAfee tweets ‘warning’ about lookalike imposter

John McAfee made fun of his renegade reputation with a tongue-in-cheek tweet warning people to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man – one who looks suspiciously exactly like him, but with a blonde wig.

McAfee, who is running for president of the US in 2020, shared a photograph of the supposed mystery doppelganger on Twitter. The tweet also warned that the imposter was usually in the company of “an even more dangerous black woman,” a likely reference to his wife Janice McAfee.

If you see this man call the police immediately!! His is masquerading as me and running around causing all kinds of mischief and mayhem, for which I am paying the price. He is allegedly armed, dangerous and unhinged. Usually in the company of an even more dangerous black woman. pic.twitter.com/ymUi13jAfS — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 30, 2019

The software engineer and bitcoin advocate was recently detained in the Dominican Republic after his yacht was seized, along with weapons and ammo found on board. He also recently tweeted about allegedly having a run-in with the CIA earlier in July, and is wanted in the US for tax evasion.

Although currently still on the move to, as he says, avoid the US Department of Justice, McAfee took the time recently to shoot down one particular conspiracy theory about him which claimed he was behind a YouTube channel that has been posting drone footage apparently shot on Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

