I’m not that good: John McAfee denies posting drone footage of Epstein’s ‘orgy island’ from jail

Published time: 28 Jul, 2019 10:59
FILE PHTO. John McAfee at the Marina Hemingway in Havana, Cuba. ©REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini
Eccentric billionaire John McAfee says he is not behind a YouTube channel that has been posting drone footage apparently shot on Jeffrey Epstein’s island, saying that even he wouldn’t be able to do it from a Dominican prison cell.

A YouTube channel has been posting videos apparently showing Little Saint James, a Caribbean island owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which was dubbed “Pedophile Island” and “Orgy Island” by the press due to the alleged abuse that has taken place there.

Some people believe the person responsible for the channel is none other than John McAfee, a veteran software engineer, cryptocurrency advocate, and US presidential candidate, who is also on the run from the Internal Revenue Service over his self-confessed eight years of not paying taxes.

The theory was popularized on the anonymous website 4chan after McAfee said the CIA attempted to “collect” him and his wife from their “freedom boat,” the Daily Dot reported.

The tech guru himself responded to the publication, saying that even though he is indeed “good,” he’s “not good enough” to post videos from a jail cell.

McAfee earlier tweeted pictures of himself in a prison in the Dominican Republic. He and his wife were arrested over reportedly entering a boat full of undeclared weapons. They have since been released and traveled to London, according to his postings.

McAfee has long been a sort of international mystery man, regularly amusing his million-plus followers on Twitter with eyebrow-raising updates about his endeavors. Earlier this week, he mused about running for the premiership in Britain in addition to the presidency in the US, which he already is doing.

The British-born 73-year-old fugitive said he is “one of the few people stil [sic] alive who could qualify for the combined position” of leadership in Britain and the US.

