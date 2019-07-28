I’m not that good: John McAfee denies posting drone footage of Epstein’s ‘orgy island’ from jail

Eccentric billionaire John McAfee says he is not behind a YouTube channel that has been posting drone footage apparently shot on Jeffrey Epstein’s island, saying that even he wouldn’t be able to do it from a Dominican prison cell.

A YouTube channel has been posting videos apparently showing Little Saint James, a Caribbean island owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which was dubbed “Pedophile Island” and “Orgy Island” by the press due to the alleged abuse that has taken place there.

Some people believe the person responsible for the channel is none other than John McAfee, a veteran software engineer, cryptocurrency advocate, and US presidential candidate, who is also on the run from the Internal Revenue Service over his self-confessed eight years of not paying taxes.

The theory was popularized on the anonymous website 4chan after McAfee said the CIA attempted to “collect” him and his wife from their “freedom boat,” the Daily Dot reported.

The tech guru himself responded to the publication, saying that even though he is indeed “good,” he’s “not good enough” to post videos from a jail cell.

Conspiracy theorists believe I am operating the drones taking videos of Jeffrey Epstein's island. Hate to throw water on that theory but the last video was posted while I was in jail. I'm good, but not that good. pic.twitter.com/QBFaeoX6dk — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 28, 2019

McAfee earlier tweeted pictures of himself in a prison in the Dominican Republic. He and his wife were arrested over reportedly entering a boat full of undeclared weapons. They have since been released and traveled to London, according to his postings.

Robert King sharing my cell pic.twitter.com/vUpFlTXBuU — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 25, 2019

McAfee has long been a sort of international mystery man, regularly amusing his million-plus followers on Twitter with eyebrow-raising updates about his endeavors. Earlier this week, he mused about running for the premiership in Britain in addition to the presidency in the US, which he already is doing.

The British-born 73-year-old fugitive said he is “one of the few people stil [sic] alive who could qualify for the combined position” of leadership in Britain and the US.

Can a person run for, and be, President of the United States and Prime Minister of Great Britain simultaneously? Yes. Absolutely. Without question. But I believe I am one of the few people stil alive who could qualify for the combined position. pic.twitter.com/953oWjhyHu — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 26, 2019

