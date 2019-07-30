US govt regulator ‘complicit’ in radioactive leak at S. Carolina plant

A leak at a Westinghouse nuclear fuel site is partly the result of inaction by the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), which is tasked with protecting the public from radioactive waste, an analyst told RT.

“I think the NRC is complicit with companies like Westinghouse. They do minimal inspections. They miss things,” he noted, adding that such incidents illustrate how the nuclear power industry “is wasting the American people’s money left and right.”

Recently, a rusty shipping container full of uranium-tainted trash was found to be seeping radioactive sludge into the soil at a Westinghouse fuel rod factory in South Carolina, contaminating the groundwater beneath the facility.

