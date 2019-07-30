 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

US govt regulator ‘complicit’ in radioactive leak at S. Carolina plant

Published time: 30 Jul, 2019 07:17
Get short URL
US govt regulator ‘complicit’ in radioactive leak at S. Carolina plant
© AFP / George Frey
A leak at a Westinghouse nuclear fuel site is partly the result of inaction by the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), which is tasked with protecting the public from radioactive waste, an analyst told RT.

“I think the NRC is complicit with companies like Westinghouse. They do minimal inspections. They miss things,” he noted, adding that such incidents illustrate how the nuclear power industry “is wasting the American people’s money left and right.”

Also on rt.com Troubled nuclear fuel plant in S. Carolina kept radioactive trash in LEAKY & RUSTY container

Recently, a rusty shipping container full of uranium-tainted trash was found to be seeping radioactive sludge into the soil at a Westinghouse fuel rod factory in South Carolina, contaminating the groundwater beneath the facility.

Watch the full report below.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies