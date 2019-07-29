 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wait... are Dems to the right of GOP on forever wars?

Published time: 29 Jul, 2019 16:30 Edited time: 29 Jul, 2019 16:34
©  Juan Anaya/U.S. Marine Corps/Handout via REUTERS
There’s not much Donald Trump can do right in the eyes of most Democrats, but when he wants to pump more money into the military, even some of his most prominent detractors show up to lend a hand.

Indeed, few things earn more bipartisan support in the US than bloated defense budgets and foreign military adventures, but it seems in recent years Democrats are managing to outdo their Republican rivals on hawkishness.

The Democrat-controlled House has voted 284-149 to pass a budget resolution giving the Pentagon a record $738 billion. Even some of Trump’s fiercest critics like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib voted ‘yes.’

While there once was an anti-war wing of the Democratic Party, that is “no longer” the case, Joe Lombardo from the United National Antiwar Coalition told RT.

