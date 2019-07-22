‘Missed you guys’: John McAfee reemerges after ‘going dark’ following ‘CIA encounter’

John McAfee has reemerged on Twitter after ‘going dark’ online following what he said was a run-in with the CIA.

“Been at sea 4 and a half days in rough weather,” he tweeted Monday. “Will be back in the saddle shortly.”

Been at sea 4 and a half days in rough weather. Nearing port. All is well. Will be back in the saddle shortly. Missed you guys. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 22, 2019

The creator of McAfee AntiVirus software tweeted on Friday that the CIA had attempted to “collect” him and his wife. Sharing a photo of him and his wife Janice carrying guns, McAfee said that he was somewhere at sea and would be ‘going dark’ for a few days.

The CIA has attempted to collect us. We are at sea now and will report more soon. I will continue to be dark for the next few days. pic.twitter.com/o79zsbxISl — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) July 19, 2019

McAfee announced he was on the run from the US and living on a “freedom boat” in January, explaining that a grand jury had moved to indict him and others on tax-related charges.

The cryptocurrency advocate has threatened to “bury” the US government with documents proving corruption in Washington if he is arrested, or made “disappear.” He is running for president as a Libertarian in the 2020 election.

