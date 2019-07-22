 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Missed you guys’: John McAfee reemerges after ‘going dark’ following ‘CIA encounter’

Published time: 22 Jul, 2019 15:17 Edited time: 22 Jul, 2019 15:18
FILE PHOTO John McAfee © Reuters / Alexandre Meneghin
John McAfee has reemerged on Twitter after ‘going dark’ online following what he said was a run-in with the CIA.

“Been at sea 4 and a half days in rough weather,” he tweeted Monday. “Will be back in the saddle shortly.” 

The creator of McAfee AntiVirus software tweeted on Friday that the CIA had attempted to “collect” him and his wife. Sharing a photo of him and his wife Janice carrying guns, McAfee said that he was somewhere at sea and would be ‘going dark’ for a few days. 

McAfee announced he was on the run from the US and living on a “freedom boat” in January, explaining that a grand jury had moved to indict him and others on tax-related charges. 

The cryptocurrency advocate has threatened to “bury” the US government with documents proving corruption in Washington if he is arrested, or made “disappear.” He is running for president as a Libertarian in the 2020 election. 

