Sponsor of Berkeley’s gender-neutral city code calls Tucker ‘white supremacist goblin’ in show snub

The 23-year-old council member who spearheaded the removal of gender-specific words from the Berkeley city code, has bragged about turning down an appearance on the Tucker Carlson show, labelling him a “white supremacist goblin.“

Rigel Robinson, who was a co-sponsor of the ordinance to cross out such commonly-used words as a “manhole,”“manpower” and “craftsmen” from the city’s municipal code, and replace them with “maintenance hole,” “human effort” and medieval-sounding “artisans”, has dramatically turned down an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight show to discuss the fresh politically correct purge.

Robinson tweeted a screenshot of his email exchange with the show’s booker, Chelsea Gilman, who asked him if he would like to go on air to give background on his initiative and speak about how it was received by the locals.

Robinson, apparently seeing no use in getting across to people on the other side of the political spectrum, shot down the offer with a barrage of insults at the Fox News host.

“Tucker Carlson is a dangerous, xenophobic, racist, white supremacist goblin who I am not interested in engaging with,” he wrote.

The rebuke struck a chord with Robinson’s fellow liberals on Twitter, who flooded his comments with memes and high-fives.

And verified now to boot, look at you! pic.twitter.com/LUJXlK34nJ — Max Cotterill (@mcotteri) July 18, 2019

A user by the name “People for Ilhan” wrote: “Your described him perfectly.”

You described him perfectly pic.twitter.com/oXHdp5Aoms — People for Ilhan (@People4Ilhan) July 18, 2019

Senator Scott Wiener (D-California) praised Robinson for his response, calling him “a man after my own heart.”

A man after my own heart. Great work. — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) July 18, 2019

However, some argued that Robinson’s presumed heroics is just “running away” from potentially tough questions and instead resorting to cheap personal attacks, the tactics that is often used by the Left’s chief nemesis, US President Donald Trump himself.

The refusing to hear opposing views, the running away from potential risk of being called out & The joyous pride & boasting in calling someone names?



Yeah I could see it. Same heart.



Maybe Oz can help. He helped the 🦁. — Veritas (@landshark805) July 19, 2019

“I know someone else who does that who you don't like; Donald Trump. He's acting like Trump. Food for thought,” a tweeter said.

... because throwing ad hominem personal attacks, labeling someone as an -ist or an -ism, and calling them is a goblin is super mature. I know someone else who does that who you don't like; Donald Trump. He's acting like Trump. Food for thought. — Keihndeth (@Keihndeth) July 18, 2019

“Language has power,” Robinson tweeted earlier as he introduced the changes to the Berkeley municipal code – so maybe he is just hoping that by calling Carlson a “goblin”, he'll make him shrivel and turn green.

