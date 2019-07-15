Flushing drugs could create ‘meth gators’, warn Tennessee police

If you thought alligators were a force to be reckoned with, then you’ve never met one hopped up on methamphetamine. That’s precisely why one police department has asked that residents keep their illicit drugs out of the sewers.

The police in Loretto, Tennessee issued the request on Saturday, after officers caught a suspect in the act of disposing contraband down the toilet during a drug bust.

“Folks… please don’t flush your drugs m’kay,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “When you send something down the sewer pipe it ends up in our retention ponds for processing before it is sent down stream.”

If it made it far enough we could create meth-gators in Shoal Creek and the Tennessee River down in North Alabama. They’ve had enough methed up animals the past few weeks without our help.

Loretto is a city of around 1,700 residents just north of the state boundary with Alabama, but the police post attracted nationwide attention, with many people on Twitter got a kick out of the horrifying visual.

“Not to down play this environmental problem. But ... ‘The Alabama Meth Gators’ sounds like an awesome team name for some sport,” said one user. “Very intimidating.”

“No one would feel bad being beaten by Meth Gators,” another user responded.

One person invited users to imagine the prospect of outrunning such a creature.

Could you imagine though? A gator on meth? Holy crap! Might not be able to out run one on land. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NdhgYCKgfb — BlueEyes (@HeatherLee1023) July 15, 2019

Another commenter thought the story might make for a good plot for a horror flick, writing, “Meth Gators, from the director of Sharknado, coming 2020.”

Or perhaps the idea could serve as the inspiration for a new jam band, with one user suggesting “Alabama Meth Gators sounds like the opening act ... at Bonnaroo,” a popular annual music festival in central Tennessee.

