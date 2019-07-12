‘They can’t stop all of us!’ 350k+ people volunteer to storm Area 51 to ‘see them aliens’

Nearly 400,000 alien-hunters are plotting an early-morning mass invasion of top-secret Nevada military site Area 51, hoping to overwhelm security by force of sheer numbers… at least, that’s what their Facebook event page says.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” the description for the September 20th event - titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us” - reads. “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let’s see them aliens.”

Attendees even drew up meme-ridden mock battle plans, while taking care to absolve themselves of any responsibility should someone actually show up in Amargosa Valley, Nevada with the intent of storming the heavily-guarded base.

“PS Hello US government, this is a joke,” user Jackson Barnes posted. “I’m not responsible if people decide to actually storm area 51.”

Twitter exploded as people shared how they’d take part in the raid. Many were eager to bring home an alien of their own and teach it human traditions.

Others joked about how the government was preparing for their 300,000 party guests, or suggested that the real aliens were being moved somewhere else… like Area 52. And a few couldn’t hide their skepticism.

The CIA only officially acknowledged Area 51’s existence in 2013, and its primary purpose remains classified, though it has been the site of hundreds of nuclear weapons tests and stealth aircraft flights. The 5,000 square mile top secret base has long fascinated extraterrestrial enthusiasts who believe it is the final resting place of an alien spacecraft that crash-landed in Roswell, New Mexico in 1947. It is heavily fortified with fences, radar, patrol trucks, and lots of men with guns, whom the event’s participants have no intention of actually rushing. Supposedly.

Alien-hunting has become borderline respectable in recent years, with the Pentagon acknowledging the existence of its Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program (AATIP) to investigate UFOs seen by pilots and other members of the military – to probe the probers, before they can probe us.

