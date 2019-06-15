 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
The truth...isn’t out there? Trump had meeting on UFOs but ‘doesn’t believe’ in them

Published time: 15 Jun, 2019 18:43 Edited time: 15 Jun, 2019 18:43
© Reuters / Kevin Lamarque
In a new twist that will either douse a million conspiracy theories or ignite twice as many new ones, President Donald Trump has said he’s met with officials about UFOs, but also that he doesn’t “particularly” believe in them.

Speaking to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Trump revealed that he has been briefed by the military on UFO sightings.

I’ve seen, and I’ve read, and I’ve heard. And I did have one very brief meeting on it. But people are saying they’re seeing UFOs. Do I believe it? Not particularly.

Stephanopoulos pressed on, asking Trump if he thought he’d be informed if there was indeed extraterrestrial life out there.

“Well, I think my great pilots would know. Our great pilots would know,” Trump responded. “They see things a little bit different from the past. So we’re going to see. We’re watching and you’ll be the first to know.”

Have the Men in Black got to Trump? Does the swamp have him? Who knows. Despite the president’s disinterest, the US military has been keeping tabs on the skies of late. After a rise in reports, the Navy recently set new guidelines for reporting “unidentified aircraft” entering US aerospace, ensuring all sightings get the proper scrutiny.

Just last month, the Pentagon admitted it had “researched and investigated” UFOs under its “Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program” (AATIP). Though the AATIP’s existence was known about since 2017, Defense Department spokesman Christopher Sherwood revealed that its main focus was investigating UFO phenomena.

The AATIP was closed down in 2012 but, according to Sherwood, the government still has a department to handle alleged sightings of alien aircraft.

Of course, Trump’s latest statement could be a clever distraction, while his Space Force prepares itself to make war with intergalactic opponents. So you may want to keep your tinfoil hat on – and your eyes on the skies.

