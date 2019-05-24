The truth IS out there! Pentagon admits it conducted 'UFO' investigations

The Pentagon has finally admitted it had "researched and investigated" UFOs – or UAPs, as it calls them – and may have even dropped hints about ongoing extraterrestrial operations.

Someone better call Fox Mulder, because after years of denial and cover-ups, the Department of Defense spokesperson Christopher Sherwood finally blew the lid on the secret agency tasked with "UFO" investigations.

The existence of a secret government initiative, called the "Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program" (AATIP) had already been revealed in 2017, but the Pentagon's most recent statement marks the first time the government has admitted it was concerned with what could properly be considered "UFO phenomena."

In an unprecedentedly candid admission, Sherwood told the New York Post the agency "did pursue research and investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena [UAP]." Although he steered clear of the term UFO ("Unidentified Flying Object"), likely due to its pop-cultural baggage, those in the know understood what he REALLY meant.

An important new admission by the Pentagon, confirming to @MiddleOfMayhem at @nypost that AATIP “did pursue research and investigation into unidentified aerial phenomena". So it's not just next-generation aviation threats from aircraft, missiles & drones. https://t.co/92ZvjRZdRc — Nick Pope (@nickpopemod) May 22, 2019

While the AATIP got the axe in 2012, Sherwood acknowledged – however cryptically – that the government does still have a department to handle alleged sightings of alien aircraft.

The Department of Defense is always concerned about maintaining positive identification of all aircraft in our operating environment, as well as identifying any foreign capability that may be a threat to the homeland.

John Greenewald Jr, who runs the "Black Vault" website dedicated to publishing declassified government documents about UFOs, called the admission "new and shocking," saying authorities had always beat around the bush with its statements on the topic, until now.

