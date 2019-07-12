US commandos jump on MOVING narco-cartel’s submarine in dramatic drug bust (VIDEO)

A thrilling raid straight out of an action video game has unfolded in the Pacific Ocean when US Coast Guard intercepted a narco-sub and a group of commandos boarded the moving vessel to seize millions of dollars' worth of drugs.

Seizing cartel subs that traffic tons of narcotics to American shores is no easy task, as many of them easily elude US patrol boats on the way. Last month, however, the US Coast Guard got lucky, spotting a semi-submersed vessel in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

.@VP is welcoming back the crew of CG Cutter Munro as they turn over 39K lbs of cocaine from drug seizures like this one from a semi-submersible off South America to federal agents. We will be live-streaming the offload on Facebook in a few hours. More: https://t.co/5eQRbQpxw5pic.twitter.com/9bMRorDC4I — U.S. Coast Guard (@USCG) July 11, 2019

Before the sub was able to slip underwater, three commandos from US Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) jumped on the moving vessel. Video released by the authorities on Thursday showed one guardsman pounding the hatch of the vessel with his fist and trying to tear it apart before the smuggler emerges and surrenders to US authorities.

Also on rt.com ‘Could kill millions’: $1bn worth of cocaine seized at Philadelphia port

The guardsmen recovered 17,000 pounds of cocaine, estimated to be worth $232 million. Overall, USCGC Munro returned home to San Diego with 39,000 pounds of cocaine and 933 pounds of marijuana worth around $569 million, which US Coast Guard managed to seize between May and July in 14 separate raids off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!