‘You’re a punk!’ WATCH Ex-Trump adviser & CNN journalist almost come to blows at White House

Published time: 12 Jul, 2019 00:38
Former Trump White House staffer Sebastian Gorka confronts Playboy and CNN contributor Brian Karem in the White House Rose Garden, July 11, 2019. ©  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Tensions between mainstream media and supporters of President Donald Trump threatened to spill over into violence at the White House Rose Garden, as a former Trump adviser and a CNN journalist almost came to blows.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, who served as deputy assistant to Trump for several months in 2017, accused CNN and Playboy contributor Brian Karem of being a “punk” and not a journalist, after Karem reportedly made disparaging comments about social media influencers gathered for an announcement.

Karem had said that the assembled crowd was “prone to demonic possession,” according to Sofia Carbone of Human Events. When Gorka took offense to that, Karem said they should “take it outside.”

“You’re threatening me now in the White House – in the Rose Garden,” Gorka roared. “You’re not a journalist, you’re a punk!”

He then walked away, to chants of “Gorka!” from the Trump supporters in the crowd. 

Video shared by Aaron Rupar of the liberal outlet Vox shows only Gorka shouting at Karem, and describes the British-born Hungarian-American as a “fascist,” blaming the incident on Trump.

Thursday afternoon’s episode was also caught on video by conservative commentator Jim Hanson, who told Karem, “Just for the record, he’d kick your punk a**.”

