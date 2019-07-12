‘You’re a punk!’ WATCH Ex-Trump adviser & CNN journalist almost come to blows at White House

Tensions between mainstream media and supporters of President Donald Trump threatened to spill over into violence at the White House Rose Garden, as a former Trump adviser and a CNN journalist almost came to blows.

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, who served as deputy assistant to Trump for several months in 2017, accused CNN and Playboy contributor Brian Karem of being a “punk” and not a journalist, after Karem reportedly made disparaging comments about social media influencers gathered for an announcement.

Full video by Sergio Gor of @SebGorka responding to being threatened by @BrianKarem in the White House Rose Garden: pic.twitter.com/uoJ4FdlGng — Sofia Carbone (@sicarbone_) July 12, 2019

Karem had said that the assembled crowd was “prone to demonic possession,” according to Sofia Carbone of Human Events. When Gorka took offense to that, Karem said they should “take it outside.”

“You’re threatening me now in the White House – in the Rose Garden,” Gorka roared. “You’re not a journalist, you’re a punk!”

He then walked away, to chants of “Gorka!” from the Trump supporters in the crowd.

Video shared by Aaron Rupar of the liberal outlet Vox shows only Gorka shouting at Karem, and describes the British-born Hungarian-American as a “fascist,” blaming the incident on Trump.

Here is fascist Seb Gorka nearly starting a fight with reporter @BrianKarem on the White House grounds because Trump has emboldened and empowered some of the very worst people in our society. pic.twitter.com/j1bqLfnbcj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 11, 2019

Thursday afternoon’s episode was also caught on video by conservative commentator Jim Hanson, who told Karem, “Just for the record, he’d kick your punk a**.”

After the #SocialMediaSummit@realDonaldTrump invited the conservative influencers to the Rose Garden for his press conf



We got the nice seats & I guess "journalist" @BrianKarem was sad

He tried to pick a fight w/ @SebGorka & then thought better



My $$$ was on Seb as I note pic.twitter.com/yXfJfOKaZT — Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) July 11, 2019

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

