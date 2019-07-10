 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Delta engine filmed FALLING APART mid-flight before emergency landing (VIDEO)

Published time: 10 Jul, 2019 12:52 Edited time: 10 Jul, 2019 13:40
File Photo: © Reuters / Mike Blake
A passenger on a Delta Airlines flight captured insane footage of the seriously damaged engine that sparked an emergency landing and terrified travelers.

Logan Webb shared the intense footage on Twitter, which shows the engine’s spinner completely detached and whirling around the inlet mid-flight. Adding fuel to the already frightening proverbial fire, was an orange glow from within the shaft that no passenger wants to see from their plane seat. 

In a statement, Delta said Flight 1426 from Atlanta to Baltimore was forced to make an emergency landing in North Carolina on Monday with 148 passengers aboard. Nobody was injured in the incident, which Delta modestly described as an “issue with one of the aircraft’s engines.

Delta apologized to passengers for the inconvenience with a $30 food voucher. However, it appears that some may need more than a meal to make up for the experience. One passenger, Jack Leonard, told ABC 11 those on board “heard and felt everything” including a loud explosion followed by a smoke-filled cabin. “It was extremely terrifying to be honest,” Leonard added. 

The plane in question, an MD-88, is the “oldest plane in service with any major US airline,” according to Popular Mechanics, and had been reportedly due to retire in 2020. Delta, however, said the plane already has a new engine and will resume operations on Wednesday.

