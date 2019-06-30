 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

10 killed after private plane crashes into Texas airport hangar (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Published time: 30 Jun, 2019 23:16 Edited time: 30 Jun, 2019 23:28
Get short URL
10 killed after private plane crashes into Texas airport hangar (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
FILE PHOTO: Beechcraft King Air 350 ©  Sputnik / Valery Titievsky
All ten people onboard a twin-engine private plane that crashed into a hangar at the Addison Airport, Texas, shortly after takeoff, have been confirmed dead.

Beechcraft King Air 350 en route to St. Petersburg, Florida crashed on Sunday morning immediately after taking to the sky, apparently due to an engine failure. While authorities confirmed that the hangar was empty at the time of the tragedy – all ten passengers and crew lost their lives, while the debris of the plane were destroyed by the fire.

Videos from the scene showed rescue teams battling plumes of smoke and fire engulfing the plane and the hangar.

The airport was forced to shut operations for about 45 minutes. Authorities launched an investigation into the tragedy but have yet to identify the plane’s owner.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies