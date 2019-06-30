10 killed after private plane crashes into Texas airport hangar (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

All ten people onboard a twin-engine private plane that crashed into a hangar at the Addison Airport, Texas, shortly after takeoff, have been confirmed dead.

Beechcraft King Air 350 en route to St. Petersburg, Florida crashed on Sunday morning immediately after taking to the sky, apparently due to an engine failure. While authorities confirmed that the hangar was empty at the time of the tragedy – all ten passengers and crew lost their lives, while the debris of the plane were destroyed by the fire.

Video from Ian Robinson shows moments after a plane crashed into a hangar at the Addison Airport. Multiple fire units on scene @FOX4pic.twitter.com/soGlnGLk26 — Lynnanne Nguyen (@LynnanneFOX4) June 30, 2019

Videos from the scene showed rescue teams battling plumes of smoke and fire engulfing the plane and the hangar.

Medical Examiner just arrived on scene at Addison Airport where a plane crashed into a hangar this morning during takeoff. We haven't been told how many people were on board @FOX4pic.twitter.com/7kbG0JLJAY — Lynnanne Nguyen (@LynnanneFOX4) June 30, 2019

The airport was forced to shut operations for about 45 minutes. Authorities launched an investigation into the tragedy but have yet to identify the plane’s owner.

Anotber witness video of the plane that crashed into a hangar during takeoff this morning at the Addison Airport. FAA says it was a twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air, they haven't said how many people on board @FOX4pic.twitter.com/G7UZAyxfnN — Lynnanne Nguyen (@LynnanneFOX4) June 30, 2019

