Free speech rally with Proud Boys and Milo in Washington DC draws antifa protesters (WATCH LIVE)

Leftist and ‘Antifa’ activists have descended on Washington DC to oppose a ‘free speech rally’ led by right-wing figures including the ‘Proud Boys’ and Milo Yiannopoulos. Expecting clashes, police have closed roads.

The ‘Demand Free Speech’ rally kicked off on Saturday at Washington DC’s Freedom Plaza, just blocks from the White House. Trump supporters, nationalists and various other right-wing groups turned out to hear speeches from conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, as well as a gaggle of hopeful politicians courting the vote of the disaffected right.

Police are standing by near Poud Boys stage. The crowd has grown substantially since the speakers began. pic.twitter.com/j0AvvrELdK — Olivia R. Sanchez (@oliviarsanchez) July 6, 2019

Perhaps anticipating a rerun of last weekend’s violent Proud Boys/Antifa clashes in Portland, Oregon, DC police closed roads for two blocks in all directions around Freedom Plaza, and manned barricades to keep left-wing counter-protesters away from the right-wingers.

Police have widened the zone between the opposing protest groups. Appears to be more people at #AllOutDC rally than at #demandfreespeech rally pic.twitter.com/nC7z4flgck — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) July 6, 2019

The counter-protesters assembled across the street in Pershing Park, where Black Lives Matter, LGBT and socialist groups gave rival speeches. Among the crowd were black-clad Antifa activists, who covered their faces with masks and donned helmets.

The leftist protesters were reluctant to grant press access to their rally, and circulated a set of media guidelines warning journalists to “avoid publishing any potentially incriminating photos or video footage.”

I asked #AllOutDC people if they saw the irony in keeping a Mexican reporter out of an event that was marketed as being inclusive.



They didn't respond. pic.twitter.com/gpnu7eEnm2 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Antifa guidelines media include "Please avoid publishing any potentially incriminating photos or video footage” pic.twitter.com/v8Of9xlxt5 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 6, 2019

As of early afternoon, no violent clashes had yet been reported.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!