Published time: 6 Jul, 2019 17:11
Free speech rally with Proud Boys and Milo in Washington DC draws antifa protesters (WATCH LIVE)
Antifa activists protesting in Washington DC © Facebook / RT
Leftist and ‘Antifa’ activists have descended on Washington DC to oppose a ‘free speech rally’ led by right-wing figures including the ‘Proud Boys’ and Milo Yiannopoulos. Expecting clashes, police have closed roads.

The ‘Demand Free Speech’ rally kicked off on Saturday at Washington DC’s Freedom Plaza, just blocks from the White House. Trump supporters, nationalists and various other right-wing groups turned out to hear speeches from conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone and Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, as well as a gaggle of hopeful politicians courting the vote of the disaffected right.

Perhaps anticipating a rerun of last weekend’s violent Proud Boys/Antifa clashes in Portland, Oregon, DC police closed roads for two blocks in all directions around Freedom Plaza, and manned barricades to keep left-wing counter-protesters away from the right-wingers.

The counter-protesters assembled across the street in Pershing Park, where Black Lives Matter, LGBT and socialist groups gave rival speeches. Among the crowd were black-clad Antifa activists, who covered their faces with masks and donned helmets.

The leftist protesters were reluctant to grant press access to their rally, and circulated a set of media guidelines warning journalists to “avoid publishing any potentially incriminating photos or video footage.”

As of early afternoon, no violent clashes had yet been reported.

