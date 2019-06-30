Police forced to intervene as Antifa & right-wing rallies clash in Portland (VIDEOS)

Violence has gripped downtown Portland, Oregon as police tried to separate a group of Antifa activists from clashing with their right-wing opponents during their simultaneous rival marches.

Supporters of Rose City Antifa movement and the Democratic Socialists of America gathered at Lownsdale Square at around noon to protest against right-wing rallies organized across the city by Proud Boys, fraternal organization, and the 'HimToo Movement' against false rape allegations.

Left-wing protesters are on the move, headed toward the waterfront. pic.twitter.com/5gRIPWthOH — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

An hour later the counter-protesters began marching towards Pioneer Courthouse Square, as police stood still warning both camps to observe order and stressing that the city did not issue permits for either of the rallies.

Left-wing protesters moved to the side of the street with right-wing protesters. Saw some scattered “milkshaking,” this is the police pushback. pic.twitter.com/Rn4voZOGMP — McKenna Ross (@mckenna_ross_) June 29, 2019

Portland police lining up to rush protesters. pic.twitter.com/gf380hl3t6 — Shane Burley (@shane_burley1) June 29, 2019

When eggs and “quick-drying cement” milkshakes were pelted by Antifa at their opponents, the officers finally rushed to respond to “violent assaults” and isolated fights between the camps.

Antifa VS Proud Boys. Portland Oregon 6/29. pic.twitter.com/g4gU4v1OY7 — Storm (@xBc26x) June 30, 2019

Journalist Andy Ngo was attacked while covering the disorder. Footage of the assault shows a group of masked activists punch and pelt the editor for conservative Quillette with milkshakes.

First skirmish I’ve seen. Didn’t see how this started, but @MrAndyNgo got roughed up. pic.twitter.com/hDkfQchRhG — Jim Ryan (@Jimryan015) June 29, 2019

As sporadic violence and insults continued, police declared the rival demonstrations a “civil disturbance and unlawful assembly,” and warned people of imminent arrests unless they leave the vicinity of Pioneer Courthouse Square By about 4:30 in the afternoon the crowd cleared the area, after police made three arrests. At least eight people, including three police officers, were injured in Saturday's clashes.

Another person cuffed with zip ties. Police used what looked like pepper spray to disperse the crowd. They’re now asking anyone who witnessed violent assaults to report it to @PortlandPolicepic.twitter.com/GQwZ8ME3Xz — Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 29, 2019

