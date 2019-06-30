 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police forced to intervene as Antifa & right-wing rallies clash in Portland (VIDEOS)

Published time: 30 Jun, 2019 02:20
Violence has gripped downtown Portland, Oregon as police tried to separate a group of Antifa activists from clashing with their right-wing opponents during their simultaneous rival marches.

Supporters of Rose City Antifa movement and the Democratic Socialists of America gathered at Lownsdale Square at around noon to protest against right-wing rallies organized across the city by Proud Boys, fraternal organization, and the 'HimToo Movement' against false rape allegations.

An hour later the counter-protesters began marching towards Pioneer Courthouse Square, as police stood still warning both camps to observe order and stressing that the city did not issue permits for either of the rallies.

When eggs and “quick-drying cement” milkshakes were pelted by Antifa at their opponents, the officers finally rushed to respond to “violent assaults” and isolated fights between the camps.

Journalist Andy Ngo was attacked while covering the disorder. Footage of the assault shows a group of masked activists punch and pelt the editor for conservative Quillette with milkshakes.

As sporadic violence and insults continued, police declared the rival demonstrations a “civil disturbance and unlawful assembly,” and warned people of imminent arrests unless they leave the vicinity of Pioneer Courthouse Square By about 4:30 in the afternoon the crowd cleared the area, after police made three arrests. At least eight people, including three police officers, were injured in Saturday's clashes.

