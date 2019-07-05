Gas explosion tears through Nevada university dorm, injuring 3 (PHOTO, VIDEO)

An explosion has ripped through multiple floors of a University of Nevada, Reno dormitory, leaving at least three people injured, according to reports from local media. The blast was reportedly due to a gas leak.

At least three people were hurt in an explosion that authorities have called a “utilities accident” on Friday afternoon, and emergency crews are still searching through the debris for others, according to medical officials who spoke to local media. The blast happened at the Argenta Hall building.

The ground level of the building is heaped with twisted metal and rubble and multiple windows are blown out in videos of the scene posted on Twitter. The university has canceled the remainder of its classes on the main campus for Friday.

Some reports suggest surrounding buildings have been evacuated as a precaution. A report posted on Twitter blamed a boiler explosion which caused an elevator to drop, starting a fire. Students were reportedly told to evacuate the dorm after hearing the fire alarm.

There has been some kind of explosion at Nye Hall on the UNR campus. First repsonders are on the scene. I will update when I know more. pic.twitter.com/mlhW930Nuh — Paul Boger (@Paul_Boger) July 5, 2019

One student told local media she smelled gas while exiting the building and said people standing across from the dorm were hit by shrapnel in the blast.

