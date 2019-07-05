Gas explosion tears through Nevada university dorm, injuring 3 (PHOTO, VIDEO)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 22:21 Edited time: 5 Jul, 2019 22:26
©  YouTube / KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
An explosion has ripped through multiple floors of a University of Nevada, Reno dormitory, leaving at least three people injured, according to reports from local media. The blast was reportedly due to a gas leak.

At least three people were hurt in an explosion that authorities have called a “utilities accident” on Friday afternoon, and emergency crews are still searching through the debris for others, according to medical officials who spoke to local media. The blast happened at the Argenta Hall building.

The ground level of the building is heaped with twisted metal and rubble and multiple windows are blown out in videos of the scene posted on Twitter. The university has canceled the remainder of its classes on the main campus for Friday.

Some reports suggest surrounding buildings have been evacuated as a precaution. A report posted on Twitter blamed a boiler explosion which caused an elevator to drop, starting a fire. Students were reportedly told to evacuate the dorm after hearing the fire alarm.

One student told local media she smelled gas while exiting the building and said people standing across from the dorm were hit by shrapnel in the blast.

