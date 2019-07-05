 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

July 4 protesters toss burning US flag at Secret Service officer, clash with pro-Trump demo (VIDEO)

Published time: 5 Jul, 2019 01:13
Get short URL
July 4 protesters toss burning US flag at Secret Service officer, clash with pro-Trump demo (VIDEO)
Far-left protesters burn US flag at front of the White House at the start of 4th of July celeberations in Washington © YouTube / nelson88s
The 4th of July celebrations in Washington, DC were marred by at least two incidents of flag-burning. In one case protesters allegedly threw the banner at an officer while it was on fire.

Scuffles broke out in front of the White House after a small group of Revolutionary Communist Party activists, clad in black T-shirts with the “Revolution – Nothing Less” slogan inscribed on them, torched two American flags.

Also on rt.com Russiagaters’ darkest hour: Trump may come to Moscow for 2020 Victory Day celebrations

In one of the incidents, the far-left protesters set the flag on fire just outside the White House lawn before allegedly hurling it at a Secret Service officer. Freelance photographer Marcus J. DiPaola, who posted the photos of the incident on Twitter, wrote that the officer “recoiled in pain” from the flames. Another policeman can be seen putting out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

A blurry video of the same incident, filmed from another angle, shows a police officer rushing to the scene, apparently to douse the flames, while loud cheers can be heard at the background.

In another incident, a man wearing a red T-shirt with the Make America Great Again slogan charged at the protesters to wrestle away another burning US flag. In a video of the showdown, he can be seen stomping on the flag in a futile attempt to put out the flames.

The man, reportedly a veteran, then jumps into a rival crowd but gets escorted away by a uniformed police officer.

In the meantime, fisticuffs broke out between the groups. Secret Service agents could be seen pinning several protesters to the ground.

The Secret Service, cited by the Washington Examiner, said two people were arrested in the wake of the incident, including Gregory "Joey" Johnson. Johnson is a veteran communist activist and a flag-burner who won a landmark case versus the state of Texas in 1989, that led to the Supreme Court lifting the bans on desecrating the US flag in 48 out of 50 states.

Two officers suffered minor injuries while handling the suspects and were taken to hospital.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies