July 4 protesters toss burning US flag at Secret Service officer, clash with pro-Trump demo (VIDEO)

The 4th of July celebrations in Washington, DC were marred by at least two incidents of flag-burning. In one case protesters allegedly threw the banner at an officer while it was on fire.

Scuffles broke out in front of the White House after a small group of Revolutionary Communist Party activists, clad in black T-shirts with the “Revolution – Nothing Less” slogan inscribed on them, torched two American flags.

In one of the incidents, the far-left protesters set the flag on fire just outside the White House lawn before allegedly hurling it at a Secret Service officer. Freelance photographer Marcus J. DiPaola, who posted the photos of the incident on Twitter, wrote that the officer “recoiled in pain” from the flames. Another policeman can be seen putting out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Communists burn a flag in front of the White House, toss it on U.S. Secret Service Police, who recoils in pain. Another USSS member comes in with a fire extinguisher and puts it out. pic.twitter.com/jqLd4DQC0I — Marcus J. DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) July 4, 2019

A blurry video of the same incident, filmed from another angle, shows a police officer rushing to the scene, apparently to douse the flames, while loud cheers can be heard at the background.

Here is another angle of the flag burning at the White House, from a friend filming on the other side



It appears authorities may have used a fire extinguisher, but I did not personally see one #FourthofJuly#SaluteToAmericapic.twitter.com/9DVlT7wu3Z — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) July 4, 2019

In another incident, a man wearing a red T-shirt with the Make America Great Again slogan charged at the protesters to wrestle away another burning US flag. In a video of the showdown, he can be seen stomping on the flag in a futile attempt to put out the flames.

The man, reportedly a veteran, then jumps into a rival crowd but gets escorted away by a uniformed police officer.

Fight breaks out in front of the White House after the protest group burns the American flag pic.twitter.com/NMbBdBAylX — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2019

In the meantime, fisticuffs broke out between the groups. Secret Service agents could be seen pinning several protesters to the ground.

Another fight breaks out between pro-Trump people and the American flag burning group in front of the White House. pic.twitter.com/jfBcCxlYiw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 4, 2019

The Secret Service, cited by the Washington Examiner, said two people were arrested in the wake of the incident, including Gregory "Joey" Johnson. Johnson is a veteran communist activist and a flag-burner who won a landmark case versus the state of Texas in 1989, that led to the Supreme Court lifting the bans on desecrating the US flag in 48 out of 50 states.

Two officers suffered minor injuries while handling the suspects and were taken to hospital.

