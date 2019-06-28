Russiagaters’ darkest hour: Trump may come to Moscow for 2020 Victory Day celebrations

'Russiagate' theorists and Trump haters may soon have their worst nightmare come true – the US President hinted that he could travel to Moscow next year to mark Victory Day alongside Vladimir Putin.

Mueller fans are probably shaking in their boots, as Donald Trump “responded very positively” to an invitation to come to Moscow for the 75th anniversary of victory in the World War II, Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters during the G20 summit in Osaka.

The two Presidents discussed their countries’ involvement in the war, mentioning “the Soviet contribution to that victory.”

If that comes true, the liberal Twitterati will surely collapse in full-on meltdown, but Trump will not be the first US president to have visited the Victory Day parade in Moscow. George W. Bush was on the Red Square in 2005, while his Democratic successor, Barack Obama, declined the invitation to came to the commemorative parade in 2010.

Instead, the US sent 76 troops from the Army’s 18th Infantry Regiment which had taken an active part in the 1944 D-Day offensive in Europe. The US personnel paraded through Red Square alongside British and French soldiers, as well as troops from former Soviet republics.

