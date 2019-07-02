Panic rumors fly as Pence cancels trip after Russian sub accident

Could VP Mike Pence’s abrupt trip cancellation be related to the security meetings in Moscow and Brussels after the fatal Russian submarine accident? Pence’s staff says no, but that is not stopping rumors in Washington.

Pence was scheduled to fly out to New Hampshire on Tuesday for an event about the opioid crisis, but those plans were scrapped and his airplane never took off.

No reason was given for the change of plans, except “something came up,” leaving the press in the US capital abuzz in speculation.

The @VP never left Washington, DC. There was no “emergency callback.” Something came up that required the VP to stay in DC. We’ll reschedule NH shortly. https://t.co/h270JCEUIG — Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) July 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin had also canceled his plans for the day and was meeting Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu in Moscow. They had a reason: an accident aboard a Russian nuclear submarine on Monday that left 14 sailors dead.

A rumor that the “European security council” was holding an unscheduled meeting on Tuesday prompted further speculation that all of these events were somehow related.

#BREAKING lots of strange things happening now



1. Pence called back to White House for emergency

2. E.U sets security council meeting

3. Gold is rising

4. Putin cancels plan to meet with defense minister



Wdyt is happening? https://t.co/4AP6jeRFOn — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) July 2, 2019

Conspiracy theories & speculation aside, Senior US official told @alaynatreene VP Pence cancelation has NOTHING to do with:



1- VP Health

2- Trump’s Health

3- Putin Canceling event & Meeting Defense minister Shoygu



But we don’t know real reason yet except he had to return to DC — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) July 2, 2019

However, there does not appear to be any such body as the “EU Security Council.”



*whispers* there's no such thing as an EU Security Council stop tweeting that. — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) July 2, 2019

Spokespeople for the VP and the White House said that there had been “no emergency callback” and that there was “no cause for concern.”

The change of plans was not related to Pence’s health, or that of President Donald Trump, they said. This has not helped put the rumors to rest, however.

