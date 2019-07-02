 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Panic rumors fly as Pence cancels trip after Russian sub accident

Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 17:47 Edited time: 2 Jul, 2019 18:11
©  REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Could VP Mike Pence’s abrupt trip cancellation be related to the security meetings in Moscow and Brussels after the fatal Russian submarine accident? Pence’s staff says no, but that is not stopping rumors in Washington.

Pence was scheduled to fly out to New Hampshire on Tuesday for an event about the opioid crisis, but those plans were scrapped and his airplane never took off. 

No reason was given for the change of plans, except “something came up,” leaving the press in the US capital abuzz in speculation.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin had also canceled his plans for the day and was meeting Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu in Moscow. They had a reason: an accident aboard a Russian nuclear submarine on Monday that left 14 sailors dead.

A rumor that the “European security council” was holding an unscheduled meeting on Tuesday prompted further speculation that all of these events were somehow related.

However, there does not appear to be any such body as the “EU Security Council.”

Spokespeople for the VP and the White House said that there had been “no emergency callback” and that there was “no cause for concern.”

The change of plans was not related to Pence’s health, or that of President Donald Trump, they said. This has not helped put the rumors to rest, however. 

