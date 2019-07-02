 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 seamen dead in fire on Russian deep submersible - MoD
Published time: 2 Jul, 2019 13:39 Edited time: 2 Jul, 2019 14:01
At least 14 Russian Navy servicemen have died after a scientific deep submersible caught fire while on a mission, Russia’s Defense Ministry has said. The cause of the incident is still unknown.

A deep-water research apparatus belonging to the Russian Navy was conducting a bathymetric measurement operation in Russian territorial waters when a fire broke out on board, the ministry’s statement said.

The incident claimed the lives of 14 seamen, who were suffocated by smoke. Despite this, the crew managed to extinguish the flames.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

