Trump delays ICE deportation raids to see if Congress works out solution to border crisis

Donald Trump has delayed the planned round up of illegal immigrants for two weeks so that Democrats and Republicans could work out a solution to the border crisis that has been going on for months.

The US President declared that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would start catching and deporting millions of illegal immigrants earlier this week. On Saturday he tweeted that Democrats asked him to put this process on hold and he gave two weeks to see if the two parties “can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border.”

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

Lawmakers have been at loggerheads over how to solve the situation at the border with Mexico that turned into humanitarian crisis as thousands of people from Central American countries came seeking asylum. Trump insists on tougher measures to stop the inflow of immigrants and is planning to build wall at the border. Democrats have been decrying his policy, with liberal cities resisting ICE raids. Yet attempts to find common ground have failed so far and the political showdown even led to the longest shutdown in US history last winter.

Also on rt.com Overwhelmed immigration facilities already have ‘egregious’ safety violations – DHS

Almost 600,000 people have been apprehended by US Customs and Border Protection since October last year and the detention facilities are overcrowded. The courts that are supposed to deal with immigration cases are backlogged for months. Horrific accounts on the conditions in which immigrants, and children in particular, are appearing in US liberal media on the daily basis prompting more anger against the administration even though the same facilities were operational under Barack Obama.

More ICE raids terrorizing immigrant families in the pre-Trump days. The foundation for this horror show was set wayyyy before Trump https://t.co/IA8yYA70pQ — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) June 22, 2019

Meanwhile conservative media and politicians often talk about incidents when illegal immigrants committed crimes and returned to the US after being deported. ICE insists that their main focus is on removing those illegal immigrants “who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security.”

READ MORE: Grand gesture: Dems pass migrant amnesty with zero hope of becoming law

While US lawmakers have been unable to find a solution to the immigration crisis, the White House has been pressuring Mexico to stop the flow of people by threatening to impose tariffs. Washington also cut aid packages to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador from where most of the immigrants come running from poverty, high crimes and oppression at the hands of the governments largely supported by US.

Also on rt.com Mainstream media loves protests for democracy and freedom... unless they're in US ally Honduras

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!