Auschwitz museum tells MSNBC host Hayes to 'educate yourself' over death camp comments

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes received a polite smackdown from the official Auschwitz museum Twitter account following his somewhat confused statements on the difference between concentration and death camps.

“Please consider following @AuschwitzMuseum where everyday we commemorate and educate about the tragic human history of #Auschwitz,” the museum tweeted at the host on Tuesday.

The museum's comment came in the aftermath of an exchange between Hayes and Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney earlier that day regarding Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's inflammatory statement comparing ICE migrant detention centers to concentration camps.

In a somewhat heated exchange, Cheney advised the freshman congresswoman “spend just a few minutes learning some actual history,” after which Hayes weighed in with his comments about concentration camps predating the Nazis.

If you spend a few minutes learning some actual history, you will find out that concentration camps are different from death camps and have a history that both predates and extends far past the Nazis. https://t.co/Bccy3SaXW0 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 18, 2019

Hayes later seemed to row back somewhat on his own remarks, but his comments sparked a debate on Twitter about the terminology he and AOC invoked. Many though rushed to defend calling the detention centers by such an inflammatory and historically sensitive name, including Jewish writer Rafi Letzter who decried an “ongoing effort to dodge culpability for existing concentration camps by invoking my identity and history.”

