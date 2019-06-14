Texas unicorn? Alligator calmly swimming around despite KNIFE in its skull wins internet fame

While the American Alligator is a common sight in lakes and swamps across the south-west, a unique crocodilian from Houston, photographed swimming undaunted despite a knife sticking out of its skull, is winning internet fame.

Although these fearsome-looking beasts can easily ruin a poodle-owner’s day, they rarely ever attack humans, suggesting that the animal was likely attacked first. This has left a number of people angry and concerned for the creature’s well-being, after photos began to make the rounds online on Friday.

An alligator is swimming in a Texas lake with a knife in its head https://t.co/GG3an7tuozpic.twitter.com/gpGD7BdxRg — FOX6 News (@fox6now) June 14, 2019

“I want to get help for this alligator. I don’t want to see an alligator swimming around with a knife in its head and suffering,” Erin Weaver, the woman who snapped the photo, told CNN affiliate KTRK.

Despite concerns, the creature is probably not in immediate danger. Alligators are extremely resilient animals: with their armor-like outer shells and antibiotic blood, it would likely take more than one jab with a kitchen knife to kill one of these rugged beasts.

Is it “alive” alive or dead alive? 😳 pic.twitter.com/sldnQylYhQ — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) June 14, 2019

A Texas wildlife agency said they would seek out and try to help the animal next week, but in the meantime, the durable reptile has made a lot of fans on Twitter.

Alligator With a Knife In Its Head 2020 — Austin Gilkeson 🐙 🐺 (@osutein) June 14, 2019

That is one tough gator — Dragonlord of Charlock (@DragonLord1975) June 14, 2019

The gritty gator was particularly popular for those who saw him as the perfect representative of the rugged state of Texas. Move over longhorn, there’s a new contender for official state animal: the Texas unicorn.

Whosoever pulls this knife from the head of this alligator shall be crowned King of Texas https://t.co/5qVfNusgNg — Happiness (@Hebsevenfour) June 14, 2019

Florida Man: does crazy thing.

Texas Alligator: hold my knife. — Bruce Nolan (@BruceExclusive) June 14, 2019

This is the most Texas thing I've ever seen. — 🌊 Wendy Vive la résistance 🌊 (@winberlygagrl) June 14, 2019

While there are no suspects yet in the presumed inter-species attack, this lake-dweller’s new-found fame might mean that whoever did stab it will have a lot more to worry about than one angry gator.

Hope it's got an arm in its stomach — Mugsy Again FFS (@MugsyNew) June 14, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!