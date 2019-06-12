'Very very hubby cheers': Russian PM Medvedev’s Twitter account hacked

The Russian-language Twitter account of prime minister and tech enthusiast, Dmitry Medvedev, was hacked on Wednesday, but control was swiftly regained.

In the morning, Medvedev congratulated citizens on Russia Day, marked on June 12, which was, of course, expected of the prime minister.

But then something strange happened… two obscure comments on photos from a celebratory reception at the Kremlin, published on the Iraqi ambassador’s page, were posted from Medvedev’s account.

“Vko mho cucumber uovunpniophvoui,” the first comment read, while the other expanded on the initial thought: “Hop cc very cheers her very vav chi hi.”

Похоже в новом выпуске Comment Out будет Медведев. pic.twitter.com/hPZYPx2O6C — Артем Валеев (@ArtyomValeev) June 12, 2019

Both messages were soon deleted, while the Russian government’s press service confirmed that “the account was hacked,” adding that “control has now been regained.”

It’s not the first time that hackers have gained access to Medvedev’s Twitter account. It also happened in August 2014 when several messages appeared on his page, including a fake announcement of the PM’s retirement.

Back then, the government vowed that measures to increase the security of all Medvedev’s social media accounts would be implemented, but added that avoiding hacks completely would be difficult.

