Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter hacked by pro-Pakistan Turkish group

Famed Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was hacked by pro-Pakistan Turkish hacker group, Ayyildiz Tim, who posted various anti-India tweets to his almost 40 million followers.

The hackers changed Bachchan’s profile picture on Monday night to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan beside a Pakistan flag. They also edited the actor’s bio to read, “Actor ... well at least some still saying so!” followed by “Love Pakistan.”

Seema account of @SrBachchan is hacked, his DP has been replaced with that of Pakistani PM @ImranKhanPTI & anti-Indian tweets also have been posted. pic.twitter.com/8iTqDJd2nJ — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) June 10, 2019

The group posted three tweets to the actor’s 37.4 million followers, all with anti-India or pro-Pakistan messages, ranging from the condemnation of the “disrespectful behavior of Iceland towards Turkish footballers” to denouncing India for “merciless attacks on Muslims” during Ramadan.

The account was reportedly restored soon after it was hacked and a spokesperson for Mumbai police said their cyber unit was “investigating the matter.”

