Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter hacked by pro-Pakistan Turkish group
The hackers changed Bachchan’s profile picture on Monday night to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan beside a Pakistan flag. They also edited the actor’s bio to read, “Actor ... well at least some still saying so!” followed by “Love Pakistan.”
Looks like @SrBachchan Twitter account is hacked ! Just 10 minutes ago. #Amitabhbachchan#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/iEdvyowgx1— sumeet (@sumitkasnia) June 10, 2019
Seema account of @SrBachchan is hacked, his DP has been replaced with that of Pakistani PM @ImranKhanPTI & anti-Indian tweets also have been posted. pic.twitter.com/8iTqDJd2nJ— Singh Varun (@singhvarun) June 10, 2019
The group posted three tweets to the actor’s 37.4 million followers, all with anti-India or pro-Pakistan messages, ranging from the condemnation of the “disrespectful behavior of Iceland towards Turkish footballers” to denouncing India for “merciless attacks on Muslims” during Ramadan.
I guess @SrBachchan’s account is hacked! #AmitabhBachchan#accountpic.twitter.com/Fvy53vELxM— Sriansh Mishra (@sriansh_mishra) June 10, 2019
The account was reportedly restored soon after it was hacked and a spokesperson for Mumbai police said their cyber unit was “investigating the matter.”
