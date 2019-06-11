 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter hacked by pro-Pakistan Turkish group

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 14:06
Get short URL
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter hacked by pro-Pakistan Turkish group
FILE PHOTO: Amitabh Bachchan leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Mumbai, April, 2019. © Reuters / Francis Mascarenhas
Famed Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was hacked by pro-Pakistan Turkish hacker group, Ayyildiz Tim, who posted various anti-India tweets to his almost 40 million followers.

The hackers changed Bachchan’s profile picture on Monday night to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan beside a Pakistan flag. They also edited the actor’s bio to read, “Actor ... well at least some still saying so!” followed by “Love Pakistan.”

The group posted three tweets to the actor’s 37.4 million followers, all with anti-India or pro-Pakistan messages, ranging from the condemnation of the “disrespectful behavior of Iceland towards Turkish footballers” to denouncing India for “merciless attacks on Muslims” during Ramadan.

READ MORE: ‘Great Gatsby’ Bollywood star spends $500k to relieve 1,400 farmers of debt

The account was reportedly restored soon after it was hacked and a spokesperson for Mumbai police said their cyber unit was “investigating the matter.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies