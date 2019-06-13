 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 21:08
Roseanne Barr says Hollywood taboos will be ‘the death of comedy’
©  Reuters / Mario Anzuoni
Actress and stand-up comedian Roseanne Barr joined RT America’s Scottie Nell Hughes to talk about the “battleground” of the entertainment industry, where, she says, taboos and overwrought political correctness are killing comedy.

Hollywood has imposed “incredible censorship and blacklisting” on the industry, Barr said, where virtually everything has become verboten, including humor.

The comedian lamented that anything remotely offensive is now seen as off the table, which, she argued, is an approach that defeats the very purpose of comedy: to provoke thought, which might entail offending polite sensibilities.

Perhaps known best for her lead role in the beloved TV sitcom ‘Roseanne,’ Barr landed herself on the Hollywood blacklist last year when she tweeted that Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett was the product of “Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.” The remark was decried as racist, and Barr was scrubbed from the cast of a much-anticipated ‘Roseanne’ reboot.

Barr later apologized for the comment, explaining it was made under the influence of Ambien, a sleep aid drug.

Watch the full interview on RT America.

