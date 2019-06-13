Neither US nor Iran are ready for making a deal - Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that he believes it is “too soon to even think about” entering into any deal with Iran after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Thursday.

While I very much appreciate P.M. Abe going to Iran to meet with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, I personally feel that it is too soon to even think about making a deal. They are not ready, and neither are we! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

Trump tweeted that he “very much” appreciates Abe’s meeting with Khamenei, but said he still feels it is not the time to be making a deal.

“They are not ready, and neither are we!” his tweet said.

Earlier, following a meeting with Abe, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would "never initiate war" but would give a "crushing response" to any aggression committed against it.

Rouhani said Tehran remains committed to the 2015 nuclear deal, saying it is "important for the security of the region and the world." The Trump administration tore up the deal last year, claiming that Iran was not abiding by its terms, despite UN assurances that it had not been violated.

