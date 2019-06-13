 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Neither US nor Iran are ready for making a deal - Trump

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 18:36 Edited time: 13 Jun, 2019 18:59
Donald Trump © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst; Hassan Rouhani / Official Iranian President website
US President Donald Trump has said that he believes it is “too soon to even think about” entering into any deal with Iran after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Thursday.

Trump tweeted that he “very much” appreciates Abe’s meeting with Khamenei, but said he still feels it is not the time to be making a deal.

“They are not ready, and neither are we!” his tweet said.

Earlier, following a meeting with Abe, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would "never initiate war" but would give a "crushing response" to any aggression committed against it.

Rouhani said Tehran remains committed to the 2015 nuclear deal, saying it is "important for the security of the region and the world." The Trump administration tore up the deal last year, claiming that  Iran was not abiding by its terms, despite UN assurances that it had not been violated.

