PHOTOS show massive fire on ‘attacked’ oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 13:13 Edited time: 13 Jun, 2019 13:20
© Reuters / ISNA
New photos have emerged showing the inferno that erupted after an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman allegedly came under attack.

Two oil tankers, the Marshall Islands-flagged Front Altair and the Panama-flagged Kokuka Courageous, have been evacuated following the suspected attacks in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

© Reuters / ISNA

Images posted by Tasnim News Agency show an extensive fire on the starboard side of the Front Altair. A large plume of smoke is seen coming from the hold of the ship, where it appears the fire originated.

© Twitter / BabakTaghvaee
© Reuters / ISNA

© Reuters / ISNA

Other photos, apparently taken from on board the oil tanker, provide a close-up of the raging inferno.

It’s not yet known what caused the fire. The other ship, the Kokuka Courageous, was reportedly attacked by “some sort of shell” and caught fire briefly, before the blaze was extinguished.

The Iranian Navy rescued all 44 crew members from the tankers, ferrying them to the Iranian port city of Jask.

