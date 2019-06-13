BURNING tanker filmed by Iran after 'attacks' in Gulf of Oman (VIDEO)

Iranian media have released footage showing what they say is one of the tankers being engulfed in flames in the Gulf of Oman, after reports that two such vessels had become a target for an attack.

The video, purportedly shot from a low-flying helicopter and released by Iran’s PressTV, allows viewers to grasp the scale of the damage inflicted on the tanker. The bridge looks completely burnt out, while the starboard side is being slowly consumed by the blaze.

Aerial footage shows one of the oil tankers targeted in the Sea of Oman#SeaofOmanpic.twitter.com/mdvEPPT3J4 — Press TV (@PressTV) June 13, 2019

It is unclear from the clip which one of the two ships, the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous or the Norwegian-owned Front Altair, was the one caught on camera. Both owners have confirmed explosions and fire on board of their respective ships.

The incident took place in the Gulf of Oman earlier on Thursday. The crews first sent distress signals and abandoned their ships before being rescued by the Iranian navy.