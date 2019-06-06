 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 killed, 22 injured in West Point, NY cadet training accident

Published time: 6 Jun, 2019 17:45 Edited time: 6 Jun, 2019 17:46
Light Medium Tactical Vehicles transport West Point cadets (FILE PHOTO) ©  Flickr / West Point Public Affairs / Tommy GIlligan
One US Military Academy cadet was killed and 22 cadets and soldiers were injured when their tactical vehicle rolled over on a dirt road, during a summer training exercise southeast of West Point in New York.

The incident happened around 6:35 am local time on Thursday, as the Light Medium Tactical Vehicle (LMTV) was leaving Camp Natural Bridge, where cadets live and train during the summer.

Twenty cadets and two soldiers were injured, West Point spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Christopher Ophardt told reporters. One cadet was deceased.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo later said that the number of fatalities could rise, based on the information he was given about the accident.

“It's the anniversary of D-Day. It really is a sad, sad moment,” Cuomo told WAMC radio.

President Donald Trump, who is returning from D-Day commemorations in Normandy, tweeted his condolences and prayers for the cadets involved.

A LMTV is a 2.5-ton truck commonly used by the US military. The high-axle vehicles are “very prone to rollover,” Alan C. Mack, deputy commissioner for emergency management in Orange County, where West Point is located, told the New York Times.

The incident comes less than two weeks after commencement ceremony for the most diverse graduating class in West Point’s history. The guest speaker was Vice President Mike Pence, who told the graduating class it was a “virtual certainty that you will fight on a battlefield for America at some point in your life.”

