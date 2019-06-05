 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump ‘prepared’ to handle responsibility of launching nukes

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 07:07 Edited time: 5 Jun, 2019 07:42
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press
If and when the time comes, Donald Trump is prepared for the “tremendous responsibility” of pressing the nuclear button, the US president has said as Washington locks horns with a growing number of states.

The president made the comments during an interview with Piers Morgan on ITV’s Good Morning Britain program on Wednesday.

When asked about the worst-case scenario of potentially using nuclear weapons in a time of war, Trump noted that it is a “tremendous responsibility.” However, he is ready for the task.

It’s a responsibility I am prepared to handle.

A Trump aide carries the so-called "nuclear football," which contains launch codes for the US nuclear arsenal and which travels with the sitting US president, December 4, 2017 © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

In the same interview, Trump also weighed in on tensions with Iran and the prospect of renewed military action in the Gulf. While the president said he would prefer to “talk” with Tehran over their differences, he insisted that denying the Iranians nuclear weapons was a  key issue.

That said, a full-fledged war with the country “is always” a chance, he cautioned.

