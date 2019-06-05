Trump ‘prepared’ to handle responsibility of launching nukes

If and when the time comes, Donald Trump is prepared for the “tremendous responsibility” of pressing the nuclear button, the US president has said as Washington locks horns with a growing number of states.

The president made the comments during an interview with Piers Morgan on ITV’s Good Morning Britain program on Wednesday.

When asked about the worst-case scenario of potentially using nuclear weapons in a time of war, Trump noted that it is a “tremendous responsibility.” However, he is ready for the task.

It’s a responsibility I am prepared to handle.

In the same interview, Trump also weighed in on tensions with Iran and the prospect of renewed military action in the Gulf. While the president said he would prefer to “talk” with Tehran over their differences, he insisted that denying the Iranians nuclear weapons was a key issue.

That said, a full-fledged war with the country “is always” a chance, he cautioned.

