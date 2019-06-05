Trump says there is ‘always a chance’ of war with Iran

War between the US and Iran is a possibility, President Donald Trump stated in an interview with Piers Morgan. However, he stressed that he is not seeking armed conflict with Tehran.

When pressed by Morgan about rising tensions with Iran and the likelihood of war, Trump acknowledged that nothing could be ruled out.

There’s always a chance. Do I want to, no. But there is always a chance.

The US leader insisted that he would “much rather talk” to Iran, but that all necessary actions would be taken to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“The only thing is we can’t let them have nuclear weapons. I know so much about nuclear weapons. I’m the one who gets trained and has to study this.”

He also spoke of the “tremendous responsibility” of being in charge of America’s nuclear arsenal, but reassured Morgan that it is a responsibility that he is “prepared to handle.”

