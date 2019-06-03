US strategic bomber & aircraft carrier drill ‘strike operations’ on Iran’s doorstep (PHOTOS)

Multiple US Air Force aircraft, including a B-52 strategic bomber, have joined USS Abraham Lincoln carrier in the Arabian Sea for a complex ‘simulated strike operations’ exercise to get ready to take on Iran on first notice.

The drills witnessed F/A-18 Super Hornets, MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopters and E-2D Growlers from the USS Abraham Lincoln mastering joint maneuvers to improve their “operational tactics in several warfare areas,” US Naval Forces Central Command said Sunday. Among other “joint training evolutions,” the US Air Force participated in “strike coordination and reconnaissance exercises.”

“The training the air wing conducted with the B-52 today is an incredible demonstration of how our military can rapidly join capabilities to enhance our lethality and our ability to respond to any threat when called upon,” commander Carrier Air Wing Seven, Capt. William Reed noted.

Also on rt.com Iran shattered US ‘psyops’ and dried up its ‘capacity for war,’ says head of Iran’s Rev Guards

Abraham Lincoln Carrier strike group and American strategic bombers were sent to the Persian Gulf last month after the US accused Iran of plotting to destabilize the region. Tehran had been downplaying the buildup of US forces near its waters, but said that its Navy is prepared to repel any Washington-led aggression should a conflict break out.

Also on rt.com Tehran ready for possibility of war with US, but hopes for dialogue – Iran's deputy FM

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!