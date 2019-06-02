‘First bullet’ fired in the Gulf will make oil prices jump above $100 – Tehran

A full-fledged war with Tehran will tank the US economy because the fighting will immediately make the price of oil skyrocket, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader warned.

US leaders will not go to war against Tehran if they care for the economic wellbeing of their country, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, aide and advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, told Fars News Agency.

The first bullet fired in the Persian Gulf will push the oil prices well above $100. It will be unbearable for the US and Europe, as well as American allies like Japan and South Korea.

Safavi, who has led the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the past, stated that Washington prefers to wage “economic and psychological war” against the nation. The US knows there will be “significant costs” should a full-fledged conflict erupt, he said.

The Pentagon had earlier announced plans to deploy marines and Patriot air defense missile systems to join an aircraft carrier strike group operating near the Persian Gulf. Officials in Tehran have been downplaying the military buildup by the US near its borders but vowed to strike back if attacked.

Last month, Iran partially suspended its commitments under the 2015 deal on its nuclear programs, known as the JCPOA. The step followed several rounds of sanctions reimposed on Iran by the US which withdrew from the agreement a year ago.

