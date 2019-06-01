‘I wouldn't let DARPA cat sit!’ Lee Camp digs into Microsoft & Pentagon fixing election system

The US elections system, heavily relying on computers, is said to be prone to meddling and various pesky hackers. Solution? Send in the Pentagon and corporations to make it “secure” and “transparent.”

The next elections in the US will be protected by a system called ElectionGuard, which is developed by the tech giant Microsoft and its partner, a “private” company called Galois, whose only investors are the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the Office of Naval Research (ONR). The system perfectly suits the US as well as other “democratic nations around the world” and it “will make voting secure, more accessible, and more efficient”– according to Microsoft at least.

Except it's not likely, given the history of Microsoft actually conspiring with the US government to break encryption, as well as the Pentagon's own lack of any accountability and transparency, the latest installment of Lee Camp's Redacted Tonight warns.

“The Pentagon can't keep track of $21 trillion over the past 20 years. What makes you think they can keep track of hundreds of millions of votes?” Camp wondered. He also explains how Microsoft's open-source coding system can be appealing to government spooks.

All with a healthy dose of humor and some zombie-references.

