 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump denies ordering military to move USS John McCain ‘out of sight’

Published time: 30 May, 2019 03:56 Edited time: 30 May, 2019 03:57
Get short URL
Trump denies ordering military to move USS John McCain ‘out of sight’
© Reuters / Ahmad Massood
President Donald Trump has denied he was aware of the relocation of a guided-missile destroyer named after his late congressional nemesis after a story that he’d ordered the military to move it “out of sight” enraged critics.

I was not informed about anything having to do with the Navy Ship USS John S. McCain during my recent visit to Japan,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday, pouring cold water on a Wall Street Journal story published earlier that day that had claimed an email to Navy and Air Force officials had specifically requested the ship “needs to be out of sight.”

The story claimed that a tarpaulin had been put in place to hide the McCain’s name and that sailors assigned to the vessel had removed coverings printed with the name, even taking the day off so as not to offend the president with their caps, which also bore the dreaded name, when he visited the USS Wasp, berthed nearby.

Also on rt.com #Resistance in meltdown after Navy airmen seen wearing ‘MAGA’- themed patches

A Navy spokesman confirmed Trump’s version of events, stating that “all ships remained in normal configuration during the president’s visit.” Neither Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan nor a Pentagon spokesman had heard anything about the order.

But truth in this case came too late for the inevitable burst of Twitter-outrage, led by the late senator’s daughter Meghan McCain, a strident Trump critic. Calling the president a “child” and “deeply threatened by the greatness of my dad’s incredible life,” she complained the story made her grief “unbearable.”

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies