Man sets himself on fire outside White House, police attending (GRAPHIC FOOTAGE)

Published time: 29 May, 2019 17:29 Edited time: 29 May, 2019 17:59
FILE PHOTO © Reuters / Carlos Barria
A man has set himself on fire a short distance away from the White House in Washington DC and is receiving treatment from emergency services, officials have confirmed.

In a tweet, the US Secret Service said the man lit himself on fire at approximately 12:20 pm and had been given first aid by Park Police and the National Park Service.

A Washington Fire Department (WFD) spokesperson told CNBC that they had “transported one patient with burns” and were assisting law enforcement.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

The man set himself alight on the Ellipse near the Washington Monument. Footage posted on Twitter showed a man engulfed in flames as emergency services rushed in to spray fire extinguishers on him.

In a similar incident in April, a man using a motorized wheelchair attempted to light himself on fire outside the White House, before being detained by the Secret Service.

Also on rt.com Man ‘sets himself on fire’ outside White House, gets detained

Officials have not yet given any update on the man's condition.

