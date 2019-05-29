Man sets himself on fire outside White House, police attending (GRAPHIC FOOTAGE)

A man has set himself on fire a short distance away from the White House in Washington DC and is receiving treatment from emergency services, officials have confirmed.

In a tweet, the US Secret Service said the man lit himself on fire at approximately 12:20 pm and had been given first aid by Park Police and the National Park Service.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 29, 2019

A Washington Fire Department (WFD) spokesperson told CNBC that they had “transported one patient with burns” and were assisting law enforcement.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

@FoxNews Video of the person that was literally engulfed in flames on the #WhiteHouse lawn. Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/4IS37Rndme — Krisjan Berzins (@KrisjanBerzins) May 29, 2019

A Man Set Himself on Fire In Downtown Washington, Across From The White House Today.

The White House Spokesman Hogan Gidley said He could Not Immediately Comment On The Situation.

pic.twitter.com/ksJzqrNzb2 — ~Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) May 29, 2019

The man set himself alight on the Ellipse near the Washington Monument. Footage posted on Twitter showed a man engulfed in flames as emergency services rushed in to spray fire extinguishers on him.

In a similar incident in April, a man using a motorized wheelchair attempted to light himself on fire outside the White House, before being detained by the Secret Service.

Officials have not yet given any update on the man's condition.

