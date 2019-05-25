Fitness brand CrossFit slams door on Facebook & Instagram after popular user group deplatformed

Popular fitness brand CrossFit has deleted its Facebook and Instagram accounts with a combined following of about 6 million, saying the platforms betrayed users' trust after they removed a popular nutrition-oriented user group.

"Facebook is acting in the service of food and beverage industry interests by deleting the accounts of communities that have identified the corrupted nutritional science responsible for unchecked global chronic disease," CrossFit said in a statement posted on Wednesday, referring to the Banting7DayMealPlan group that Facebook mysteriously deleted – only to reinstate it without an explanation. The group's 1.65 million users shared their experiences and information about low-carb high-fat diets.

Highlighting CrossFit's "tireless defense of its community against overreaching governments, malicious competitors, and corrupt academic organizations," the brand explained it feels obligated to remove itself from a platform that has "betrayed" its "responsibility and assurance of good faith, transparency and due process" to its users while it investigates both the reasons Banting7DayMealPlan was deleted and "other well-known public complaints" about Facebook.

A litany of the social media platform's crimes followed, from censorship and enabling disinformation campaigns to feeding user data to state, federal, and international authorities, advertisers and intelligence agencies. CrossFit also mentions the massive security breaches, intellectual property theft, and "utopian socialist" behavior modification.

The manifesto, posted earlier this week, has made CrossFit a hero in some unlikely circles – Breitbart, Reason, and Infowars all praised the move.

Brave action by CrossFit. This statement concludes: "Facebook is thus complicit in the global chronic disease crisis." https://t.co/x0L39ASM8x — Nina Teicholz (@bigfatsurprise) May 24, 2019

CrossFit | CrossFit, Inc. Suspends Use of Facebook and Associated Properties because of Facebook’s arbitrary censorship.



Apparently low carb diet plans are now considered harmful content at the online lunatic asylum. https://t.co/qeD9nXvw8G — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 24, 2019

CrossFit calls Facebook out for personal data mining and manipulating public opinion through it’s extremely biased censorship.



They had a FB of over a million shut down because their diet went against the left’s controlled crooked groupthink.https://t.co/UvjpuJjw3i — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) May 24, 2019

Though some scorned the fitness program for going against Facebook.

CrossFit chucking a hissy fit because Facebook deleted a junk science meal plan page? https://t.co/LeG1WeNC5a — David Olsen (@DDsD) May 24, 2019

I think that Facebook is an agent of harm in this world but....yknow if I'm picking sides between @CrossFit and @facebook, I think I'll pick Facebook. pic.twitter.com/Ic73h4Qdt1 — Mike M (@michaelbrazell) May 24, 2019

alternative title: crossfit angered that fb can really do whatever tf they want within their demesne — Chris Lawrence (@BundyB) May 24, 2019

Facebook is facing a mounting pile of problems stemming from its mishandling of user data and increasingly stringent censorship, but the company has plunged forward, with reports CEO Mark Zuckerberg is in talks with the US Treasury and the Bank of England in preparation for launching a cryptocurrency.

