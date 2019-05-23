How well do you know the War on Terror? (QUIZ)
Published time: 23 May, 2019 14:35
Thursday marks six years since then US President Barack Obama declared that the ‘War on Terror’ was over. Alas the rise of ISIS quickly had Obama backtracking on that pronouncement and the war has now raged for nearly 18 years.
The campaign has left thousands dead, uprooted the lives of millions more and made weapons manufacturers an incredible amount of money.
How well do you remember it?
Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!