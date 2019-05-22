 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wanted fugitive says he’ll surrender for 15,000 FB likes… and police agree to challenge

Published time: 22 May, 2019 21:01
Jose Simms' mugshot © Facebook / City of Torrington Police Department
A Connecticut police department says they negotiated the terms of surrender of one wanted fugitive in the most trendy way possible: He agreed to turn himself in if 15,000 people like his wanted poster on Facebook.

29-year-old Jose Simms, believed to be laying low in New York, has seven arrest warrants and is wanted by police in Torrington, Connecticut, after failing to show up to a court date. Simms’ mugshot was circulated by Torrington police along with that of another fugitive.

But on Wednesday, it emerged that Simms had reached out to police on Facebook and offered to turn himself in if his wanted poster got 20,000 likes on Facebook. After some negotiation with Lt. Brett Johnson, Simms settled for 15,000.

“It will be difficult but doable,” Johnson noted, adding that “If you know where either of these guys are, you could always let us know that too, it’d save everyone from the suspense of the 15K.”

Johnson’s Facebook post had nearly 9,000 likes within 13 hours. Simms may have to make good on his promise sooner than expected.

