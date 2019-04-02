 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia an ‘existential threat’ to US, top Army general tells Congress

Published time: 2 Apr, 2019 17:59 Edited time: 2 Apr, 2019 18:00
RS-24 Yars nuclear ICBMs on show during the Victory Day parade, Moscow, Russia May 9, 2018. ©  Reuters/Sergei Karpukhin
A nuclear arsenal capable of destroying the US makes Russia the “only current existential threat” to Washington, US Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley told lawmakers.

“Because of Russian nuclear capabilities they are the only country on Earth that is capable to destroy the United States,” Milley said on Tuesday, testifying at a budget hearing before the House Armed Services Committee. However, having that capability does not mean Russia is currently planning to use it, he added.

Moscow is likely to “threaten our interests for the next 20 years as they attempt to regain control of historic spheres of influence and shape European economic and security structures in their favor,” according to the top Army general.

Russia will seek to undermine NATO and challenge the US in “all regions of the world,” Milley insisted.

Arguing for the Army’s portion of the Pentagon’s $780 billion budget request for 2020, Milley also said that “near-peer competitors” such as China and Russia are “aggressively pursuing modernization programs” to erode US military dominance.

This is not the first time Milley has made the argument about Russia being an “existential threat” – he said the exact same thing back in 2015, when he became the Army’s chief of staff – nor is he the only one to think and say so within the US military establishment. He is, however, tipped to become the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff when General Joseph Dunford retires later this year.

