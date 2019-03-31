HomeUSA News

Trump cuts aid to ‘3 Mexican countries’: Fox & Friends mocked for geography blunder

Protesters rally against Fox News outside its headquarters in New York City on March 13, 2019. ©  AFP / Drew Angerer
Fox & Friends displayed a graphic on Sunday referring to El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as "3 Mexican countries." The hosts swiftly apologized for the blunder, but the show and the network were not spared online mockery.

The Sunday morning show applauded Donald Trump's move to cut off aid to the Northern Triangle of Central American countries, accompanying the discussion with a simple, yet colorful chyron reading, "Trump Cuts US Aid to 3 Mexican Countries."

The erroneous – to put it mildly – lower third was displayed for a good 30 seconds. Later in the segment, the hosts acknowledged the mistake and apologized for it. The chyron was fixed afterwards, and the countries were correctly described as 'Central American'.

"Now we want to clarify and correct something that happened earlier in the show," co-host Ed Henry said later. "We had an inaccurate graphic onscreen while talking about this very story. We just want to be clear, the funding is being cut off to the three Central American countries. We apologize for the error – it never should've happened."

Yet it did happen, and was promptly picked up by social media for joke and meme purposes. Naturally, a Twitter account dedicated to Fox's blunders was among the first to mock the graphic.

The error was so bad that many refused to believe it was genuine and had to double check.

Some users accused Fox and its watchers of "bigotry" and claimed that the graphic perfectly reflected what the channel actually thinks.

Many began speculating what exactly the "3 Mexican countries" might be.

Many joked about the consequences the faulty graphic might have for US foreign policy, saying that Fox News is actually the main source of information for Trump himself – as the president has repeatedly and openly expressed his approval of the network.

Some, however, rallied to Fox's support, dismissing the blunder as an "honest mistake."

