Twitter erupts after Fox News host Jeanine Pirro kicked off the air after attacking Ilhan Omar

Social media users have responded with joy, anger, and mandatory memes after Fox News host Jeanine Pirro was booted from the airwaves on Saturday, one week after she hinted Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s Muslim faith was un-American.

Pirro’s weekly program, ‘Justice’, was replaced by a rerun of a documentary series, sparking a flurry of speculation that Fox News had pulled the plug on the conservative firebrand. In a rare move, the network condemned Pirro, a former New York prosecutor, after she questioned the patriotism of left-leaning Muslim Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

“Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which is antithetical to the US Constitution?” Pirro asked during the broadcast.

Fox said the comments “do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly,” while several advertisers have reportedly cut ties with the show. Curiously, Pirro hasn’t tweeted since last Saturday.

The network has refused to comment about whether the host is facing a suspension or even termination. A spokesperson told CNN that Fox won’t comment on “internal scheduling matters.”

The schedule change was met with a colorful mix of applause, disappointment, and of course, meme-dipped snark.

“Let’s all say a prayer for the poor bartender that Jeanine Pirro is berating right now,” joked former theater agent Roland Scahill.

Others found creative ways to say that they wouldn’t miss Pirro’s voice on television.

“Jeanine Pirro always sounds like she’s dictating a one star yelp review for a plastic surgeon into her phone while driving to divorce court,” quipped another blue checkmarked pundit.

Still, others took the news more seriously.

“@JudgeJeanine wasn’t merely Islamophobic, she insinuated that wearing a hijab is Unconstitutional/illegal in the USA – and this woman is meant to be Judge in US Courts? She should be fired on basis of her lack of understanding of US law and rights,” wrote journalist Patrick Henningsen.

Not everyone was celebrating Pirro’s removal from the airwaves, however.

Infowars reporter and proud MAGA hat-wearer Millie Weaver argued that the television host had said nothing wrong.

“Judge Jeanine Pirro was correct that the US Constitution & Sharia Law are incompatible,” Weaver tweeted.

Pirro’s conservative fan base was also up-in-arms.

“We stand with @JudgeJeanine !! @FoxNews do not give in to leftists’ hate,” wrote conservative author Janie Johnson.

The Fox News host is far from the first talking head to face blowback for purportedly uncouth remarks. Fox News alum Megyn Kelly was shown the door by NBC after getting grilled for comments she made about blackface Halloween costumes. She still received $30 million as part of her exit deal, so everyone lived happily ever after.

