Strange bedfellows: Trump’s son defends Clinton’s daughter amid accusations of stoking Islamophobia

Published time: 17 Mar, 2019 07:36
Donald Trump Jr. has ascended his Twitter pulpit to declare his solidarity with Chelsea Clinton, who was accused of promoting anti-Muslim violence in the wake of the New Zealand mosque attack. The internet is now very confused.

“It’s sickening to see people blame @ChelseaClinton for the NZ attacks because she spoke out against anti-Semitism,” Trump Jr. tweeted Saturday. “We should all be condemning anti-Semitism & all forms of hate. Chelsea should be praised for speaking up. Anyone who doesn’t understand this is part of the problem.”

The supportive commentary followed a confrontation between Chelsea and an irate Muslim activist, who were both attending a vigil for victims of the deadly mosque attacks in New Zealand. A video of the verbal exchange, in which Clinton was accused of “stoking” the massacre, quickly went viral.

Trump Jr.’s Clinton-sympathetic tweet left many scratching their heads – with some even begrudgingly applauding his message.

“Oh dear God what has happened!?! Have I died!? Do I have a concussion!? Have aliens(the green ones don’t worry) invaded!?!” a shocked netizen wrote.


“I just liked a tweet by Don Jr, I don’t know myself at all right now,” another stunned Twitter user confessed.

However, not everyone agreed with Trump Jr.’s analysis, with some arguing that Clinton had in fact participated in a smear campaign against Ilhan Omar, a female Muslim member of Congress. Omar was lambasted by the Democratic establishment after she called out AIPAC’s influence over Washington – a criticism that some, including Clinton, labeled as anti-Semitic.

“This is a lie. @IlhanMN said nothing anti-Semitic. She called out the power of the Israeli apartheid lobby @AIPAC, whose bidding @realDonaldTrump and the Clintons are equally willing to do. Meanwhile your dad inspires white supremacists and anti-Semites,” Ali Abunimah, co-founder of the Electronic Intifada, tweeted at Trump Jr.

Others were less shocked by a member of the Trump clan defending the heir to the Clinton political dynasty. Journalist Michael Tracey made subtle reference to the fact that Chelsea is a long-time friend of Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

