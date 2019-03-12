Tel-Aviv-bound Norwegian Boeing 737 diverted mid-air as more European states shut airspace to jet
‘Old & simple is better’: Trump says planes too complex to fly, rejects EINSTEIN as potential pilot

Published time: 12 Mar, 2019 15:22
‘Old & simple is better’: Trump says planes too complex to fly, rejects EINSTEIN as potential pilot
© REUTERS/Leah Millis
The passenger of arguably the world’s most-famous aircraft, US Air Force One, Donald Trump is highly concerned that the complexity of modern planes is creating danger as pilots can no longer take control of the plane when needed.

The increasing automation of the aircraft industry drew some barbs from US President Donald Trump on Tuesday. On his Twitter account the 72-year-old leader said “airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly” and require “scientists from MIT” rather than pilots.

“I don’t know about you, but I don’t want Albert Einstein to be my pilot,” he complained. “I want great flying professionals that are allowed to easily and quickly take control of a plane!”

The remarks are apparently Trump’s response to the fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 in Ethiopia – a second for this new airliner model in less than six months – which killed 157 people. The US aircraft producer is currently trying to cope with worldwide fallout from the disaster, as countries ground local fleets or ban it from their airspace.

